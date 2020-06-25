Silver Alert issued for missing Schererville man

Return to homepage ×
SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert.
Officers are investigating the disappearance of Chad Joseph Paulson, 39, a white man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Paulson may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926 RMV.
According to police, Paulson was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information on Paulson, or his whereabouts, to contact Detective Ian Segovia of the Schererville Police Department at 219-322-5000 or call 911.
