Silver Alert issued for missing Schererville man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Officers are investigating the disappearance of Chad Joseph Paulson, 39, a white man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paulson may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926 RMV.

According to police, Paulson was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Paulson, or his whereabouts, to contact Detective Ian Segovia of the Schererville Police Department at 219-322-5000 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.