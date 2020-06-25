You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Silver Alert issued for missing Schererville man
breaking urgent

Silver Alert issued for missing Schererville man

{{featured_button_text}}
Chad Joseph Paulson

Chad Joseph Paulson

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Officers are investigating the disappearance of Chad Joseph Paulson, 39, a white man described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paulson may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with Indiana license plate 926 RMV.

According to police, Paulson was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with information on Paulson, or his whereabouts, to contact Detective Ian Segovia of the Schererville Police Department at 219-322-5000 or call 911.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts