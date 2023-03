HAMMOND — A Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang member is prepared to plead guilty to murder, robbery and racketeering charges.

Antoine Jermell Gates, aka “Twan,” 45, of Gary, signed a plea agreement last weekend to give up his constitutional rights to make the government prove his role in four homicides, two holdups and a conspiracy to sell guns and drugs and finance Deciples operations through retail business robberies.

Gates is expected to appear before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar at a later date to formally change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Gates had been facing life imprisonment if found guilty at a jury trial scheduled next fall.

His defense attorney, R. Brian Woodward, negotiated a deal with the U.S. attorney’s office in which federal prosecutors will recommend he receive a more lenient sentence.

The U.S. attorney made the plea agreement public in a new case filing last weekend.

In it, Gates pleads guilty to three felony counts of murder, robbery and conspiracy to participate in racketeering through his membership with the Gary-based Sin City Deciples.

The 13-page plea agreement outlines the many crimes for which Gates is taking responsibility. They include:

• The murder-for-hire of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Coney Island Restaurant at 24th and Broadway in Gary.

The government alleges that Gates agreed to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against Ronnie E. Major, 52, of Gary — another Deciples member — at a then-upcoming attempted murder trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point. Majors is pleading not guilty to charges he paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair.

• The murder-for-hire of Carl Griffith Sr., 72, with a high-powered rifle Nov. 1, 2012, at the victim’s home in the 2700 block of Locust Street in Portage.

The government alleges Gates agreed to kill Griffith after being promised payment from an unidentified person.

• The robbery-murder of 61-year-old Franklin Simmons Aug. 16, 2010, at the victim’s home in the 1300 block of Johnson Street in Gary.

• The robbery-murder of 41-year-old Kevin Champion on Aug. 15, 2010, outside his family's business, Champ's Liquors, 1748 Grant St. in Gary.

• The armed robbery Aug. 4, 2012 of a Radio Shack outlet in a strip mall at the corner of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue in Griffith.

• The armed robbery Oct. 15, 2012 of a Radio Shack store in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue in Munster.

• The 2010 kidnapping of an unidentified female manager of a currency exchange from her home. Gates and others allegedly took her to the business in the 300 block of Clark Road and forced her to open and empty its safe of all money.

A federal grand jury indicted Gates and 15 other men in July 2021, charging them with participation in a conspiracy to commit violent crimes in the name of the Sin City Deciples.

The motorcycle organization, first formed in 1967, has a clubhouse at 1301 Virginia St. in downtown Gary and chapters in Northwest Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky and several western states, according to court documents.

The Deciples’ members charged in the indictment allegedly enriched themselves with drug and firearms sales as well as by forcing other motorcycle organizations to pay them dues.

The indictment indicates that Sin City members sold drugs and guns to federal informants and that their meetings and communications were monitored and recorded by investigators.

Gates becomes the eighth Deciples member to plead guilty rather than face trial. There is no indication in the public plea agreement whether Gates will cooperate with federal prosecutors against fellow members.

