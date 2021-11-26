Sin City group set for trial next year over gun and drug charges

HAMMOND — A federal judge has set a November 2022 trial date for a dozen members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle club to face drug and gun conspiracy charges.

But at least one of their co-defendants is in a bigger hurry to get his day in court.

A federal grand jury indicted 16 men last month following a lengthy federal and local law enforcement investigation of the motorcycle organization which has made Gary its home since 1967.

The defendants currently in custody are pleading not guilty to allegations Sin City Deciples members trafficked in illicit drugs and using firearms in crimes of violence.

Two of them, Ronnie E. Major and Antoine J. Gates, are further accused of a 2010 murder-for-hire killing of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They have pleaded not guilty to the homicide.

Prosecution and defense attorneys in the case assembled last week before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to schedule a timeline for the case’s future.

They agreed the severity of the allegations and the complexity of the long-running investigation that prompted them require ample preparation time before the case can be resolved.