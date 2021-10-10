Six NWI police officers recognized by state as 'Traffic Safety All-Stars'

Six Northwest Indiana police officers are being recognized by the state as "Traffic Safety All-Stars" for their ongoing efforts to save lives by consistently stopping impaired drivers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, recently honored officers who last year made at least 20 operating while intoxicated arrests and participated in one of the state's targeted enforcement campaigns.
The Northwest Indiana recipients (and their OWI arrest total) were: Dennis Griffin (96) and Israel Rosillo (95) of the Indiana State Police, Lowell District; Aaron Crawford (74), Lowell Police Department; Austin Haynes (22), Burns Harbor Police Department; Daniel Revior (34), Michigan City Police Department; and Austin Wells (24), LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
"I couldn't be more grateful for the work these officers are doing to keep our roads and communities safe," Holcomb said.
"They've demonstrated their commitment day-in and day-out to curb impaired driving, and people are alive today because of their efforts. I want to congratulate these officers on their well-deserved, hard-earned achievement."
Altogether, 65 Indiana police officers received the "All-Star" designation. They collectively made 3,163 OWI arrests across the state in 2020, records show.
The recipients were nominated by their departments for both successfully pursuing OWI arrests and being willing to work beyond their normal patrols during state and national enhanced enforcement periods, such as the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign over Labor Day weekend.
"Impaired driving continues to take a terrible toll on our state and nation," McDonald said. "While these overtime patrols are effective and will undoubtedly save lives, we can't enforce our way out of this issue. It's up to everyone to drive sober and make smart choices behind the wheel."
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.
The consequences of impaired driving can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of driver's license, a criminal record and possible jail time.
Drivers under age 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to additional fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people every year in the United States. That's approximately one person every 52 minutes, or 28 per day.