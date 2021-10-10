Six NWI police officers recognized by state as 'Traffic Safety All-Stars'

The recipients were nominated by their departments for both successfully pursuing OWI arrests and being willing to work beyond their normal patrols during state and national enhanced enforcement periods, such as the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign over Labor Day weekend.

"Impaired driving continues to take a terrible toll on our state and nation," McDonald said. "While these overtime patrols are effective and will undoubtedly save lives, we can't enforce our way out of this issue. It's up to everyone to drive sober and make smart choices behind the wheel."

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.

The consequences of impaired driving can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of driver's license, a criminal record and possible jail time.

Drivers under age 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to additional fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people every year in the United States. That's approximately one person every 52 minutes, or 28 per day.

