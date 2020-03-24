Skateboarding boy dies from injuries suffered in Porter County; funeral to be live-streamed

A 14-year-old Liberty Township boy has died from a traumatic injury he is believed to have suffered Thursday afternoon while riding a skateboard near his home, officials have confirmed.
The injury occurred sometime before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Eagle Ridge subdivision near the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township.
Elijah Bolinger, 14, was transported to Chicago for medical treatment, Porter County police confirmed. He was pronounced dead shortly after noon Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Illinois.
Bolinger, who died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, was an eighth-grade student at Chesterton Middle School.
He loved outdoor activities, video games and music, his obituary states.
"We would just like to thank the community for the overwhelming love and support they have shown to us during this tragic time," his mother, Leighanne Bolinger, told The Times Tuesday morning. "Please continue to keep us in your prayers."
A funeral service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Eli Bolinger Memorial Page on Facebook, according to his mother.
Anyone who feels comfortable venturing out is invited to park outside the Real Life Community Church at 3134 Swanson Road in Portage during the service "to feel close to Eli’s friends and family during this time," according to a post on the memorial page.
Participants are invited to connect, free of charge, to the church's WiFi and leave comments in real time during the live stream.
Balloons will be handed out following the service to be released just prior to the procession to the cemetery.
Participants are invited to take part in the procession, but no one other than the immediate family will be allowed out of their vehicles to attend the burial at the cemetery, according to the memorial page instructions.
"Eli would have loved to see everyone show up in their cars to flood the roads and parking lots, and we wish to honor him, despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic," according to the memorial page.
Police confirmed Tuesday the cause of Elijah's death remains under investigation.
