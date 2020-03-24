Skateboarding boy dies from injuries suffered in Porter County; funeral to be live-streamed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone who feels comfortable venturing out is invited to park outside the Real Life Community Church at 3134 Swanson Road in Portage during the service "to feel close to Eli’s friends and family during this time," according to a post on the memorial page.

Participants are invited to connect, free of charge, to the church's WiFi and leave comments in real time during the live stream.

Balloons will be handed out following the service to be released just prior to the procession to the cemetery.

Participants are invited to take part in the procession, but no one other than the immediate family will be allowed out of their vehicles to attend the burial at the cemetery, according to the memorial page instructions.

"Eli would have loved to see everyone show up in their cars to flood the roads and parking lots, and we wish to honor him, despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic," according to the memorial page.