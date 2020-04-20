Skeletal remains found in Gary are those of missing woman believed to be murdered, police say

Officers from across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Illinois conducted multiple search parties with the help of family and friends to search abandoned buildings, ditches, swampland, railroad tracks and the Little Calumet River for Flores, whose youngest child was just 8 years old when she went missing.

She was last seen in February with Melina Cottrell, 26, of Gary, who also went missing at the same time but was later found alive.

Drew “Tiny” Carter III, a Gary resident who was then 41 years old, was initially charged last spring with Flores's murder after a witness told police Carter shot Flores with a revolver when she sat in the back seat of a car after Flores told him he could not have sex with the witness.

The Lake County prosecutor's office was granted a request to drop the charges right before a trial was scheduled in late September because the Indiana State Police had not yet analyzed all of the evidence and it would not be ready before the trial started.

A judge dismissed the murder charges without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.

A potential witness in the case, George Heath, was found dead with a gunshot to the back of his head in his Gary home in March, according to court records.