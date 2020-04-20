Skeletal remains found in Gary are those of missing woman believed to be murdered, police say

GARY — More than 13 months after the 36-year-old mother of six went missing and was presumed murdered, Jessica Flores's remains have been found in the woods in Gary.
Last week, a city worker discovered a human skull and more skeletal human remains in a wooded area by the 700 block of Clark Road in Gary. Lake County Sheriff's Department deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains while searching the area.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the remains were identified as those of Jessica Flores, of South Chicago Heights, who disappeared in Gary in late February 2019, prompting extensive manhunts that raked across the city last year.
"According to the Lake County coroner's office, dental records matched remains that were found in a wooded area near 9th and Clark in Gary," Martinez said.
Jessica Flores’ sister, Mady Perez, said the family was relieved that she was finally found and that justice must now be served.
“We want to thank everyone who came out to help search for my sister Jessica and have kept her in prayers," she said. "We will not stop until we get justice for my sister. Her children and my mother deserve this. My sister is now free."
Police conducted multiple searches for Flores last year, scouring the city with drones, helicopters, ATV, and cadaver dogs for Flores after her boyfriend's vehicle was found abandoned in South Chicago Heights with fire damage, a "large amount" of blood in the back seat and some of her belongings inside.
Officers from across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Illinois conducted multiple search parties with the help of family and friends to search abandoned buildings, ditches, swampland, railroad tracks and the Little Calumet River for Flores, whose youngest child was just 8 years old when she went missing.
She was last seen in February with Melina Cottrell, 26, of Gary, who also went missing at the same time but was later found alive.
Drew “Tiny” Carter III, a Gary resident who was then 41 years old, was initially charged last spring with Flores's murder after a witness told police Carter shot Flores with a revolver when she sat in the back seat of a car after Flores told him he could not have sex with the witness.
The Lake County prosecutor's office was granted a request to drop the charges right before a trial was scheduled in late September because the Indiana State Police had not yet analyzed all of the evidence and it would not be ready before the trial started.
A judge dismissed the murder charges without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.
A potential witness in the case, George Heath, was found dead with a gunshot to the back of his head in his Gary home in March, according to court records.
Carter remained in jail on gun changes alleging that the convicted felon, who had previously served time in prison on felony assault and weapons charges, had two guns in his car when the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody on the charge of murdering Flores.
A judge would not agree to his attorney's request that the murder charges be dropped with prejudice, which would have prevented the prosecutor's office from refiling a murder charge in the case.
Times Reporter Lauren Cross contributed to this report.
