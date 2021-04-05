Skeletal remains found in Jasper County are those of missing local man, officials say

JASPER COUNTY — Skeletal remains that were located in February outside Rensselaer have been positively identified as those of Bill Prater, a local man who had been reported missing last summer, police and the coroner's office confirmed.

Experts determined through a dental comparison that there was a positive match between those of the remains and Prater's, a Monday news release from the Jasper County coroner's office states.

Jason Wallace, chief deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, clarified the remains were "without a doubt" identified as Prater's, as found by medical experts.

Prater's mother previously told The Times that Prater was 41 years old and had addresses in both Rensselaer and Wheatfield.

Prater had been missing since July 7, 2020, after he went on a rafting trip on the Iroquois River northeast of Rensselaer, according to a July 21 release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The July release states Prater was near County Road 100 South, east of U.S. 231 in Wheatfield Township prior to his absence.

Reports indicated Prater was with two other people, from whom he was separated during the trip, according to the release.