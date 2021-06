Skull discovered in Valpo garage attic is human, coroner says

VALPARAISO — A skull discovered in the attic of a garage in Valparaiso has turned out to be human, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes announced Thursday afternoon.

There is no threat to the public, but further testing is planned, she said.

The skull was brought to the coroner's office on Wednesday after being discovered in the garage on Roosevelt Road, Dykes said.

It was confirmed to be human by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist.

"It is being sent to the forensic anthropology lab for further testing," she said.

The Valparaiso Police Department is also investigating.

