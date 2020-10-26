Slain 10-year-old's wounds covered in makeup, possibly to disguise deep punctures, court records allege

April and Rachel Wright both told police Leviticus had fallen off a dirt bike Oct. 9 and 11 while riding in a field behind their home, according to court documents.

They said he had been complaining about headaches and back pain, but they decided against taking him to a doctor, court records state.

Police said they found a dirt bike on the side of the home under some shrubbery, but it did not appear to have been driven in some time. It had spiderwebs on it and small branches in the wheels from the bush where it was stored, records state.

Police later attempted to start the dirt bike, but it didn't work. Officers found an overgrown path behind the home, but no evidence a dirt bike had been ridden recently in the area.

One witness told police she video-chatted with Rachel Wright and Leviticus the night of Oct. 10, and the boy "said hello and was eating cookies" while speaking to the witness.

Police were dispatched to the home about 8 a.m. Oct. 12 for an unresponsive child and found Leviticus dead on his bed. Police described living conditions inside the home as "deplorable."

Victim 'sounded scared'