Slain Region attorney recalled as good colleague, strong advocate for clients

HOBART — A longtime Region attorney found dead in his home Thursday was remembered as a well-known and respected lawyer who was always willing to help his colleagues.
William "Bill" Enslen, 75, was found dead Thursday in his Hobart home in what police are now investigating as a homicide, police said.
Enslen was a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond, had served on the board of Indiana Legal Services Inc. for 20 years and worked as Dyer's town attorney for 12 years. He was a Marine and served during the Vietnam War.
The Lake County Bar Association was devastated to learn of Enslen's death, said Munster attorney Angela Jones, the association's president.
"Bill was a wonderful man who was very well-known and respected by his colleagues and peers," Jones said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
Enslen had a hand in making Indiana Legal Services what it is today, said Patricia Roman Hass, the nonprofit organization's managing attorney.
"We are shocked and saddened by the news of Attorney Enslen's passing," Roman Hass said. "He was on Indiana Legal Services' board for 20 years and before that was on the board of Legal Services of Northwest Indiana."
Enslen provided leadership that merged four separate legal aid organizations into Indiana Legal Services, which provides civil legal assistance for free to income-eligible clients. The organization's Merrillville office serves residents in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
Enslen served as president of ILS' board for two years, she said.
"He was a strong leader of our organization and a wise counselor to our professional leadership," Roman Hass said.
She and other attorneys with ILS appeared regularly in cases with Enslen, she said.
"We will remember him as a strong advocate for his clients, a well-regarded member of the Lake County Bar and an attorney who always treated us with respect," she said. "We are heartbroken for his family, friends and colleagues."
Enslen will be deeply missed by many, attorney Matthew Fech said.
"There are not enough superlatives to describe Bill Enslen as a lawyer, a man, a friend and mentor," Fech said.
"Given Bill's vast experience in the area of municipal law, when I took over as the county attorney, he put his hand on my shoulder, looked me in the eye and said, 'Matt, you need anything ... just pick up the phone and call. I'll be more than happy to help.' This is the type of person Bill was."
Fech said he and Enslen also shared a love for golf.
"On Thursday morning, I ran into Bill at the (Lake County) Government Complex and we chatted a bit," Fech said. "I asked him how is golf game was and he said, 'Well, you know, my game was a little off the other day and I only shot 82.' Here was a guy that at the age of 75 years old, he is almost shooting his age. He was an incredible friend who will be deeply missed by so many."
Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio said Enslen served as Dyer's attorney until September.
"He was a good man, and he will be very missed," DeGuilio said Thursday night. "We are all in shock."
Enslen always had a good story and had an affinity for Dyer, he said.
"I have great respect for Bill," Guilio said. "He was the reason I came out of retirement and went to Dyer, because he was there. That's just how much I respected him."