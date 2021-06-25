Slain Region attorney recalled as good colleague, strong advocate for clients

Enslen served as president of ILS' board for two years, she said.

"He was a strong leader of our organization and a wise counselor to our professional leadership," Roman Hass said.

She and other attorneys with ILS appeared regularly in cases with Enslen, she said.

"We will remember him as a strong advocate for his clients, a well-regarded member of the Lake County Bar and an attorney who always treated us with respect," she said. "We are heartbroken for his family, friends and colleagues."

Enslen will be deeply missed by many, attorney Matthew Fech said.

"There are not enough superlatives to describe Bill Enslen as a lawyer, a man, a friend and mentor," Fech said.

"Given Bill's vast experience in the area of municipal law, when I took over as the county attorney, he put his hand on my shoulder, looked me in the eye and said, 'Matt, you need anything ... just pick up the phone and call. I'll be more than happy to help.' This is the type of person Bill was."

Fech said he and Enslen also shared a love for golf.