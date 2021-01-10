Slain veteran remembered for dedication, positive outlook despite horrors of war

CROWN POINT — Nicholas "Doc" Lile survived seven deployments to war zones in the Middle East as a U.S. Navy corpsman attached to a Marines battalion.
He treated Marines suffering from life-threatening injuries caused by improvised explosive devices — at times, on a daily basis.
"Sometimes he'd come back bloody, with that look like he'd seen too much," said friend Mark R., who asked not to be fully identified because he works in a sensitive government position. "But he always managed to crack a smile."
Lile was killed Jan. 3 by an off-duty U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officer he'd invited to his home, according to Lake Criminal Court records. His killing marked the first homicide in Lake County this year.
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony. He was released Tuesday after posting a $5,000 cash bond, records show.
Thomas admitted he shot Lile twice in the chest, but claimed Lile threw him to the floor, choked him and threatened to kill him before the shooting, court records show. Lile's wife told police the two had been arguing about military service before she heard two shots and looked over to see her husband on the floor.
Lile's family and friends said Thomas' story doesn't add up.
"No matter what you might have heard, I know Nic did not physically attack the guy," brother Patrick Lile wrote in a Facebook post. "This was murder."
The Lake County prosecutor's office declined to comment last week on its charging decision, citing pending litigation. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the case remains under investigation, but that prosecutors ultimately decided what charge to file.
Lile was a supportive friend and mentor, someone who worked hard and deeply loved his family, friends said. He spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, with more than 10 years on active duty and the remainder as a Reservist.
He was "remarkably capable" of making others laugh.
Lile liked to joke about military service, but he was not the type to fight over it, friends said.
"A man survives seven deployments to wars zones in a volatile region ... and he comes home to be gunned down in the basement of his own home," said Mark R., who deployed to Afghanistan with Lile in 2011. "It's disgusting to me. ... This is a tragic loss."
'An outstanding human being'
Patrick Lile recalled his big brother as "a big personality."
"He couldn't enter a room quietly," Patrick wrote in a Facebook post. "He couldn't sit in the corner and not be noticed. He wasn't the life of the party. He was THE PARTY."
Patrick posted a photo of himself and Nicholas as boys during Christmas 1985. Nicholas wore Batman pajamas, and Patrick got the Robin pajamas.
"No kid wants to be Robin, but some guys are born superheroes and other guys are sidekicks," he wrote.
"When Nic and I started playing Pop Warner football, we played on the same Mighty Mite team together. Everyone called him 'Lile,' and I had to be called 'Little Lile,'" Patrick recalled. "The name never really escaped me. I was always Little Lile to his Lile, always the sidekick to his superhero."
Nicholas Lile came from a military family.
When his brother Wayne Lile enlisted in the Army, he signed up for the Navy. Their father served with the Army's 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Their grandfather and great-uncles saw combat during World War II.
Nicholas Lile was a remarkable corpsman, said friend Ryan Nolan, of Munster.
When Nolan deployed to Iraq with Lile in 2008, Lile had more military experience than many of the other men, he said.
"He was a guy a lot of us younger guys looked up to," he said. "We respected him. He never did anything that made you question he had your best interests at heart."
Lile gave no breaks, and he took pride in his work.
"When he said he had your back, he had your back," Nolan said.
But Lile wasn't just good at his job.
"He was an outstanding human being, probably one of the best I've ever met," Nolan said.
"Nothing would hold Doc back from doing what he thought was right," he said. "If he thought the Marines were doing something unsafe, he said it. He was happy to put himself between us and anyone else he thought wasn't doing right by us."
Family of slain veteran says he was 'brutally murdered,' disputes off-duty officer's version of events
Joe Novoa, of Valparaiso, met Lile in 2014 after joining Lile's Reservist unit in Chicago.
"He was the big brother I didn't have," Novoa said. "I'm sure I'm not the only one."
Novoa said he hit it off with Lile after they realized they both grew up in Merrillville.
Lile loved to entertain others, either in his basement or around his bonfire.
"He just embraced strangers with the utmost respect," Novoa said. "It's really unfortunate what happened."
Lile often had a "tough guy scowl" in his military photos, but it was a facade, Mark R. said.
"He would be smiling right after," he said. "He had this big smile."
Anywhere Lile went, he made friends.
"No matter how dire the situation, he would manage to crack a smile and bust your chops about how your squat game was weak or you're working out like a sissy," he said.
Nolan said, "The first wisecrack out of nowhere would be Doc. Every time."
Lile was never not training, friends said.
Mark R. recalled working out with Lile, using donated weights in a dusty corner on their forward operating base.
"We'd do some crazy leg workout," he said. "The next day, I wouldn't be able to walk, and he'd be working out again. I'd be like, 'Doc? What are you doing?'"
Lile's level of physical fitness is another reason his friends question Thomas' story.
According to charging documents, investigators observed "slight redness on the left side of defendant's nose, as well as what appeared to be a small scratch above the defendant's left eyebrow" when they encountered Thomas outside Lile's home.
Friends said if Lile were going to fight someone, that person wouldn't walk away relatively unscathed — even if alcohol were involved.
"Doc was a big guy. I would wrestle him, and I was in the best shape of my life," Nolan said. "If Doc wanted to hurt you, he was going to hurt you. You weren't going to walk away with a scratch on your nose."
'He did not deserve this'
Friends said no matter how much time passed between their last conversation with Lile, it was like no time had passed the next time they talked.
Some veterans leave military service and get into trouble, but Lile went right back to work to support his wife and 8-year-old daughter, Mark R. said.
"He did not deserve this," he said.
Don Stam worked with Lile at the Gary Railroad, formerly the EJ&E Railroad, for almost four years, he said.
They would work 12-hour shifts, and Lile would do all the work, he said.
"He took a lot of pride in his work. He would always take care of me," Stam said. "That's how he was with everybody."
After work, Lile would invite his co-workers to his basement, where he had a bar and pool table. He rarely joined co-workers when they went out because he wanted to be home with his family, Stam said.
Lile once organized a surprise birthday party for his wife, after she survived breast cancer.
He changed the light bulbs in the basement to pink, put up pink decorations and told his friends, "I don't care how manly you are, you gotta wear pink," Stam said.
"His family meant the world to him," he said.
Lile always asked his guests if he could get them anything: a drink, some water, whatever they wanted. He would have cooked them a steak if they asked, and he never took money for it, Stam said.
"He'd say, 'I'm here to treat you.' That's the kind of guy he was," Stam said.
Novoa said Lile was always playing host for his guests.
"He'd be behind his little man cave bar. He was very accommodating," he said. "The only time Doc Lile ever put his hands on me was to say hello or goodbye. There was never any rough horseplay.
"It was really hard to read that stuff in the paper," Novoa said, referring to a story about the charges against Thomas. "It just doesn't add up."
Lile liked to laugh and have fun. He never showed aggression, Stam said.
"When you met him, you just loved Nic. That's who he was," he said.
A fundraiser to benefit Lile's wife and daughter can be found by searching "Nic Lile Memorial Fund" at GoFundMe.com.