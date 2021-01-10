Slain veteran remembered for dedication, positive outlook despite horrors of war

"When he said he had your back, he had your back," Nolan said.

But Lile wasn't just good at his job.

"He was an outstanding human being, probably one of the best I've ever met," Nolan said.

"Nothing would hold Doc back from doing what he thought was right," he said. "If he thought the Marines were doing something unsafe, he said it. He was happy to put himself between us and anyone else he thought wasn't doing right by us."

Joe Novoa, of Valparaiso, met Lile in 2014 after joining Lile's Reservist unit in Chicago.

"He was the big brother I didn't have," Novoa said. "I'm sure I'm not the only one."

Novoa said he hit it off with Lile after they realized they both grew up in Merrillville.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lile loved to entertain others, either in his basement or around his bonfire.

"He just embraced strangers with the utmost respect," Novoa said. "It's really unfortunate what happened."

Lile often had a "tough guy scowl" in his military photos, but it was a facade, Mark R. said.

"He would be smiling right after," he said. "He had this big smile."