Slaying of Hobart Uber driver part of larger trend, union says

He noted that specific markets, including the Chicago area, have been hit particularly hard.

Locally, carjackings have increased so much to the point drivers fear they'll be targeted at any hour of the day, said Teddi Burgess, an IDG representative who organized the fundraiser for Schelstrate's family.

Sanchez and Burgess both said they've been threatened with violence while on the job — Burgess verbally, and Sanchez with a gun.

Burgess said her son has asked her to stop driving for ride-hailing companies, telling her, "I don't want to lose my mom," she said.

It comes as a hard call for Burgess, as she typically loves the work and the flexibility it offers.

"I know several drivers who stopped during the pandemic and aren't going back," she said. "It's a very vulnerable time for individual drivers."

Sanchez and Burgess called on ride-hailing companies and city officials to do more to protect drivers.

In an email statement, Uber said it has taken several recent measures to increase drivers' safety, including a feature that provides an extra verification layer for riders using anonymous forms of payment, such as prepaid cards, gift cards or Venmo.