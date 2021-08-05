Sleeping driver causes crash, flees, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A Lake Station woman was parked outside the local Denny's restaurant on U.S. 20 before work Wednesday morning when her car was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a driver, who appeared to her to be asleep, police said.

The driver, later identified Dennis Mitchell, 51, of Florida, woke up, drove to the south side of the parking lot and fled on foot into the nearby woods, Portage police said.

"(The woman) stated she was afraid to approach Dennis and waited for officers to arrive on scene," according to the incident report.

Officers arrived shortly before 6 a.m. and began searching the woods for Mitchell, police said. They located him hiding behind the nearby Days Inn and Mitchell reportedly told officers he and a friend were travelling to see family and decided to stay the night at the Days Inn.

He said he went outside at 2 a.m. to smoke a cigarette and decided to sit in the truck because it was cold, police said. He said his key to the hotel was not working so he opted to return to the truck, start it and smoke another cigarette.

"Dennis told me he must have fallen asleep and 'hit the gear shifter with his arm' which put the truck in motion," police said.