Sleeping driver was drunk, had empty 'Moonshine' bottle, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say an intoxicated driver found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the road handed an officer a rewards card rather than a driver's license and was found with two empty booze bottles in his pockets, including one labeled, "Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine."

The Portage police officer said he was called out at 2:55 a.m. Dec. 20 and found the Ford Explorer stopped eastbound in the middle of County Road 700 North at Wilowcreek Road.

The driver, later identified as Andres Dilbeck, 32, of Merrillville, was asleep and appeared confused when woke up by the officer, according to the arrest report.

Dilbeck reportedly told the officer he had consumed a couple of beers at a Merrillville bar. While patting him down, the officer said he found two empty booze bottles in Dilbeck's pockets - the "Tennessee Moonshine" and "Appalachian Sippin Cream."

Dilbeck was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .120, which is one and half times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including one that alleges he endangered others.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Derek McDermott Kody Snyder Melissa Hinkle Timothy Bryant Jr. Elizabeth Fuller Tiffany Bergstrom Ray Stone Jamie Miller Nandia Moore Robert Harrell Adam Loftis Steven Beverly Xzavier Fontaine Kerry Wilson Kenneth Stubblefield Fontain Plummer Margarita Ortiz Andres Dilbeck Steven Adams Lauren Tenzera Kori Witherspoon Robert Shorpshire Tyler Ferrell Michael Fayson Samantha Jarosak Brenda Muniz Anthony Bass Michael Todosijevic Kenneth Nelson Jacob McKay Joseph Hayes Michael Macias Hunter Heeg Bryan DePaul Michael Grinnell