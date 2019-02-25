SOUTH HAVEN — Police said they were greeted with the smell of burned marijuana and young people smelling like alcohol when they responded early Sunday morning to a report of an underage drinking party in the 600 block of Dearborn Road.
Officers wound up taking eight people 18 and over into custody, while 13 juveniles were released to their guardians and were facing alcohol-related charges, according to a police report.
Porter County police officers said they arrived at 1:38 a.m. and found numerous individuals getting into vehicles with the smell of alcohol on their breath.
Burned marijuana could also be smelled coming from under a partially open garage door, police said.
Police said they found numerous bottles of beer, hard liquor and wine inside the home.
Those arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possessing or consuming alcohol are Jason Tellado, 19, Alexander Romo, 20, Dontreal Strong, 19, and Jose Zepeda, 19, all of Lake Station; Christopher Corralez, 18, and Taiveon Rich, 18, both of Portage; and Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Hobart, according to police.
Fernando Flores, 18, of the residence in question, was arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The younger people are from Portage, Hobart and Schererville, police said.
