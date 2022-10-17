Smoke detector credited with saving sleeping couple in Region house fire

MICHIGAN CITY — Working smoke detectors are credited with possibly saving the lives and home of a local couple involved in one of two house fires overnight, according to the Michigan City Fire Department.
Firefighters were kept busy with blazes on Coolspring Avenue and on Tennessee Street, the department said.
"Both fires will be under investigation to find the origin/cause of the fire," officials said.
One sleeping couple was reportedly awoke by a smoke detector and escaped the blaze.
