alert top story urgent

Smoke detector credited with saving sleeping couple in Region house fire

MICHIGAN CITY — Working smoke detectors are credited with possibly saving the lives and home of a local couple involved in one of two house fires overnight, according to the Michigan City Fire Department.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Firefighters were kept busy with blazes on Coolspring Avenue and on Tennessee Street, the department said.

"Both fires will be under investigation to find the origin/cause of the fire," officials said.

One sleeping couple was reportedly awoke by a smoke detector and escaped the blaze.

"This can be an example and a reminder to everyone of the importance of having working and up to date smoke detectors," Michigan City firefighters said.

"All residents in both structure fires were able to exit their homes uninjured," officials said. "One firefighter had a fall off of a porch and was able to continue with minor injuries."

"There was extensive damage to both structures as well as damage to a neighboring house due to the extreme heat," firefighters said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

