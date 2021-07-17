Smoke detector prevents tragedy at Valpo home, firefighters say

VALPARAISO — A family was awakened early Saturday when a smoke detector alerted them of flames that had erupted from the dryer.

Crews were called at 8:16 a.m. to a house fire in the 300 block of Green Acres Drive, said Valparaiso Fire Department Capt. Robert Schulte.

The 911 caller reported that the dryer was on fire. Firefighters arrived at the residence to find a single-family bi-level house, where smoke or fire was not immediately visible from the exterior.

However, firefighters did a 360-degree survey and detected light smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The residents had gotten out of the house safely before first responders arrived and told the arriving crews a dryer on the lower level had caught fire.

Within 7 minutes, firefighter had entered the home and extinguished the fire, Schulte said.

About 250 gallons of water were used to contain and put out the small fire. The home sustained extensive smoke damage.

The residents said that a working smoke detector awakened one of the individuals sleeping in the house's lower level near where the fire was sparked. The resident was able to alert a family member who was taking a shower in the upper level, and everyone evacuated.