Smoke from 'spectacular' Little Cal swamp fire could be seen for miles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A swamp fire raged for hours in Northwest Indiana on Sunday, producing smoke that could be seen from several miles away.

The fire took place in swampland south of the Little Calumet River in Highland near the border of Hammond, Griffith and Gary.

The highly visible fire burned for most of the afternoon just southwest of the Cline Avenue exit on the Borman Expressway. Smoke was seen in many neighboring communities.

"The swamp was on fire and it was pretty spectacular," Highland Fire Department Chief Bill Timmer said. "The cattails and weeds were burning. We got reports that it could be seen in Munster, Schererville and Hammond."

Authorities were flooded with multiple calls about the blaze, which Timmer said was the first time the swamp south of the Little Calumet River has caught fire in 15 to 20 years. The Highland, Griffith, Hammond and Lake Ridge fire departments sent about 15 trucks to battle the 10-acre blaze.

"We surrounded it on all four sides to keep it contained, and then just hit it with water," he said.