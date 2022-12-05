 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sneezing driver triggered fatal crash; deceased identified, Porter County police say

Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

A driver told police he was repeatedly sneezing when he rear-ended another vehicle along U.S. 6 Friday evening triggering a crash that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Liberty Township man, Porter County police said.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A driver told police he was repeatedly sneezing when he rear-ended another vehicle along U.S. 6 Friday evening, triggering a crash that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Liberty Township man, Porter County police said.

The deceased was identified by police Monday morning as David Klemp.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

A 69-year-old Liberty Township man reportedly told police he was driving westbound along U.S. 6 around 5:21 p.m. Friday when he sneezed three times in a row and did not realize the vehicle ahead of him had stopped.

He struck the rear of the other vehicle, police said.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle said he was stopped and waiting for a vehicle to turn left into Arbor View Animal Hospital in the 200 block of U.S. 6, according to the crash report. This pushed his vehicle into the path of the oncoming eastbound traffic and he struck a third vehicle.

Klemp was driving that eastbound vehicle, police said.

Emergency responders found Klemp trapped in a small pickup truck and had to lift up the dashboard to extricate him from the vehicle, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Matthew Wineland had said.

Medics performed life-saving measures but were unable to save him.

Police say the driver touching off the crash tested negative for alcohol consumption.

"No signs of impairment were observed," police said.

The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway between Ind. 149 and County Road 200 West.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

