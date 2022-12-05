Sneezing driver triggered fatal crash; deceased identified, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A driver told police he was repeatedly sneezing when he rear-ended another vehicle along U.S. 6 Friday evening, triggering a crash that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Liberty Township man, Porter County police said.

The deceased was identified by police Monday morning as David Klemp.

A 69-year-old Liberty Township man reportedly told police he was driving westbound along U.S. 6 around 5:21 p.m. Friday when he sneezed three times in a row and did not realize the vehicle ahead of him had stopped.

He struck the rear of the other vehicle, police said.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle said he was stopped and waiting for a vehicle to turn left into Arbor View Animal Hospital in the 200 block of U.S. 6, according to the crash report. This pushed his vehicle into the path of the oncoming eastbound traffic and he struck a third vehicle.

Klemp was driving that eastbound vehicle, police said.

Emergency responders found Klemp trapped in a small pickup truck and had to lift up the dashboard to extricate him from the vehicle, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Matthew Wineland had said.

Medics performed life-saving measures but were unable to save him.

Police say the driver touching off the crash tested negative for alcohol consumption.

"No signs of impairment were observed," police said.

The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway between Ind. 149 and County Road 200 West.