Snowfall resulting in crashes, slippery roads across Region

Emergency officials are urging motorists to slow down and drive responsibly as crashes are being reported across the Region just a short time into Tuesday's snowfall.

A crash along U.S. 6, between Old Suman Road and County Road 400 East in Jackson Township, resulted in a temporary road closure around 12:30 p.m., according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Emergency officials were on scene clearing vehicles involved in the crash.

"Reminder to slow down, reduce your speed, and put the phones down with inclement weather," the department said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 20 were closed around the same time for a personal injury crash near Wilhelm Road, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said.

The lanes reopened around an hour later, following a caution issued for all traffic in the area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District reported slick and slushy roads across the Region early Tuesday afternoon.

"Visibility is also low due to heavy snow," INDOT said.