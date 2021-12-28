 Skip to main content
Snowfall resulting in crashes, slippery roads across Region
INDOT dash cam images

Dash cam images of snow-covered roadways throughout the Region, as provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

 Provided

Emergency officials are urging motorists to slow down and drive responsibly as crashes are being reported across the Region just a short time into Tuesday's snowfall.

A crash along U.S. 6, between Old Suman Road and County Road 400 East in Jackson Township, resulted in a temporary road closure around 12:30 p.m., according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Emergency officials were on scene clearing vehicles involved in the crash.

"Reminder to slow down, reduce your speed, and put the phones down with inclement weather," the department said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 20 were closed around the same time for a personal injury crash near Wilhelm Road, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department said.

The lanes reopened around an hour later, following a caution issued for all traffic in the area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District reported slick and slushy roads across the Region early Tuesday afternoon.

"Visibility is also low due to heavy snow," INDOT said.

The department said its yellow trucks were out patrolling and urged motorists to increase stopping distances and decrease speeds.

"Stay safe out there, everyone!" INDOT said.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Slippery road conditions are expected due to a steady snowfall and total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are predicted.

"Fog is forecast to develop this evening and may become at least locally dense overnight," the NWS said. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this developing story.

