HAMMOND — One of Portage Mayor James Snyder's defense attorneys suggested Snyder was "set up" by the FBI in the alleged pay-for-tow scheme in the Region.
Jayna Cacioppo cross-examined FBI special agent Nathan Holbrook Monday morning as the 11th day of Snyder's public corruption trial in federal court began.
Holbrook was Scott Jurgensen's handler as Jurgensen, owner of Sampson Towing, worked undercover for the FBI to expose pay-for-tow incidents. Jurgensen, who testified last week, worked for the FBI since 2012 as a confidential informant.
"Is it typical (of the FBI) to set up an elected official with what they think is a donation?" Cacioppo asked Holbrook early in the cross-examination.
"No," Holbrook replied, later explaining the FBI investigates to determine whether an official would be willing to accept a bribe.
"We are not trying to set anybody up or push any issues," Holbrook said.
Snyder is charged with accepting a $12,000 bribe from former co-defendant John Cortina to get on the city's tow list. Jurgensen partnered with Cortina in the effort and wore a wire, secretly recording dozens of conversations.
Cortina, who may or may not testify during Snyder's trial, pleaded guilty last month to offering Snyder the bribe.
Snyder has said the $12,000 at issue included a $2,000 donation to his political campaign, and a $10,000 loan from Cortina.
Through Monday morning's cross-examination of Holbrook, Cacioppo attempted to discredit Cortina, the FBI's investigation and Jurgensen's motivations in working for the government.
Cacioppo also asked Holbrook if he had any evidence to prove claims Cortina made in the undercover recordings that he had paid for Snyder's vacation, lent large sums of money to the mayor, paid for meals or taken him to sporting events.
Holbrook said he had no evidence, but added he did not work on the financial aspects of Snyder's investigation.
In her questioning of Holbrook, Cacioppo also attempted to compare Snyder's alleged offense to that of former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who was convicted of taking bribes, and the role of Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds in setting up an initial meeting between Jurgensen and Snyder.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson objected repeatedly during these questions, and several sidebars among the two attorneys and U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen took place. Van Bokkelen ruled against Cacioppo over these objections.
