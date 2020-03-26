Social distancing to combat COVID-19 tough behind bars

He said that regarding inmate meal times, Indiana’s "correctional housing facility does not allow for meal service in groups of 10 or less."

Porter County Sheriff's Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said, "We do not have large dining halls compared to the prisons. The inmates eat where they are currently housed, not in a separate location.

"In addition, we do not have outdoor recreation," he said.

Allen said his department is doing what it can to head off exposure in the jail, including screening the health of incoming inmates through questioning and the taking of temperatures.

Food preparation workers are also wearing gloves, masks and hairnets, he said.

The IDOC points out that there are no known cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, among the nearly 27,000 offenders housed at the state's prison, but it also concedes that it hasn't tested any of those inmates.

Bursten said agency 13 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and some staff were positive. But he provided no other details on cases of the virus among employees with the department, which has more than 5,600 employees, according to the state website.