Social media poster manages to get himself in trouble with the law

HAMMOND — A Hammond man’s attempt to make a big impression on social media has backfired in a big way.

Benjamin Eads appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich for an initial hearing on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rodovich appointed a defense attorney to represent Eads at the public’s expense and ordered Eads held without bond in federal detention pending his next hearing Oct. 11.

The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Eads Wednesday following an investigation by Hammond Police Det. Gregory McGing and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

McGing alleges in a seven-page court affidavit that law enforcement officials noticed Sept. 18 that Eads posted a profile of himself on Snapchat, an instant messaging service where users share stories and photos.

Police allege Eads, under the name of “Benji2slimey,” posted a photo of a Glock, Model 30, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a flashlight/laser beam attachment and an extended ammunition magazine.

McGing alleges Eads posted a video of himself the following day, walking down a city street and waving around what appeared to be the same pistol. The video was geotagged as having taken place in East Chicago.

Police conducted a criminal background check on Benjamin Eads and found he has a 2017 felony conviction for strangulation that he committed in a Virginia suburb of Washington D. C.

Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms.

Police raided Eads residence in the 800 block of Truman Street, near downtown Hammond, Oct. 3. They arrested Eads and recovered three firearms, including the Glock — inside a bedroom closet — as well as loose ammunition.

Court records indicate the maximum possible penalties Eads could face, if convicted, are 10 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.