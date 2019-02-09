Try 1 month for 99¢
GARY — A woman told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping inside her former residence early Wednesday when someone entered with a key and shot her boyfriend, an official said.

Gary police were called to a local hospital after a 38-year-old Chicago man arrived with a gunshot wound, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man's girlfriend told police he had been shot inside a home in the 2800 block of West Seventh Place. She claimed the shooter fled.

The woman said she called 911, but drove the man to the hospital before officers arrived on Seventh Place, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

