GARY — A woman told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping inside her former residence early Wednesday when someone entered with a key and shot her boyfriend, an official said.
Gary police were called to a local hospital after a 38-year-old Chicago man arrived with a gunshot wound, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man's girlfriend told police he had been shot inside a home in the 2800 block of West Seventh Place. She claimed the shooter fled.
The woman said she called 911, but drove the man to the hospital before officers arrived on Seventh Place, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Aaron Lee Gilbert
Adam J. Rich
Altonio Dequan Benson
Amanda Nicole Lord
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Andraleen Marquieshanae Draper
Angelo Aaron Frigo
April Lynn Kuchta
Bernardo Rivera Jr.
Brett David Stokes
Brian Gerard Seay
Brittany Rae Samano
Brittnie Ann Daniels
Christal Pernell Watson
Daniel John Wydro Jr.
Darren Sylvester Bell
David Alan Brown Jr.
David Clark Wilborn Jr.
Dawn Marie Turner
Ebenezer Bam Polk
Ellen Elizabeth Dhlamini
Elloitt Keenan Raye
Eric Charles Linder
Eric Darnell Gregory
Eric Louis Rigsby
Frank J. Price
Giles Elliott Swian
Ismael Rodriguez III
Jacolby Tremell James
Jaelyn Albert Hill
Jamal Ahvi'e Washington
James Nathan Rush
Javier Garcia Jr.
Jennifer Lynn Malone
Jesus Javier Cerda-Silva
John Allen McMullen
Jose Antonio Muniz
Juan Carlos Contreras
Kamiya Tierra Wilson
Keith Edward Dworak
Keith Richard Spisak
Kenneth Carl Clinton II
Marcello Jordan Crosby Biggs
Marvin Tyrell Jones
Melissa Renee Smith
Michael Anthony Fisher
Michael Duane Williams
Miguel Rodriguez II
Nicholas James Box
Nicholas Louie Spiru
Nqobile John Dhlamini
Perry Scott Coria Jr.
Sean Michael Campbell
Stephen Maurice Sayles
Todd Dean Moore
Tyrone Tinoah Perry
Victor Valadez
William James Weaver
Subscribe to Daily Headlines