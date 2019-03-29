Members of an FBI Evidence Response Team enter the Munster home of Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul in 2011 during a search of the ophthalmologist's house, backyard and garage. The 70-year-old ophthalmologist, who has a practice in Highland, went missing March 21, 2011.
Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, 70, of Munster, is seen making a bank deposit March 21, 2011, in Highland in a photo taken from surveillance footage. She has not been seen or made contact with family or colleagues since that day.
CROWN POINT — The son of a Munster physician missing for eight years has pleaded not guilty to murdering her.
Paul Monet Fontaine, 46, appeared Friday morning in Lake Criminal Court for an initial hearing on the murder charge for which police arrested him earlier in Las Vegas.
He is accused of killing his mother, Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, in 2011 following disagreements between the two while they were living together in her Munster home.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Fontaine’s behalf Friday and appointed a Lake County public defender to represent him at taxpayers' expense. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Fontaine earlier this year, but didn’t make its case public until Thursday following his arrest and extradition to Indiana.
Police still have not found the body of the 70-year-old ophthalmologist.
Fontaine, who has felony and misdemeanor convictions for drug and alcohol violations and a history of violence connected to his abuse of prescription medicine, cocaine and excessive drinking, has been the focus of a Munster police and FBI investigation into her disappearance, authorities said.
Fontaine has been uncooperative and lied to police and his mother’s friends and co-workers shortly she went missing, according to court records.
Authorities didn’t have enough evidence to file charges until recently.
The FBI received new information in October from one of Fontaine’s former girlfriend, who said she saw him try to strangle his mother in an assault four months before her disappearance.
The girlfriend alleges that in November 2010 Fontaine became agitated after a party in Crown Point and began strangling the girlfriend. She fought him off and reluctantly went home with him because she didn’t have any transportation.
The girlfriend said Fontaine again became so enraged he kicked a glass table in his house hard enough to break his knee. She fled the house, but returned minutes later when she heard his mother screaming.
She said she found Fontaine strangling his mother on a staircase in their house and pulled him off of his mother. She said his mother asked her not to call police and help take Fontaine to a hospital.
The girlfriend said Mehta-Paul later said that one time her son strangled her until she was unconscious and she awoke to find him “shoving pills down her throat.”
Authorities allege on the night of her disappearance, two witnesses saw Mehta-Paul in medical distress when she stumbled into a party across the street from her home wearing only underwear and vomiting.
Fontaine told a witness his mother apparently tried to commit suicide after the death of another family member. However, Fontaine later told authorities, while under interrogation, that his mother wasn’t suicidal.
A witness said Mehta-Paul was speaking in a foreign language he didn’t understand and Fontaine refused to call 911 for assistance, claiming any police investigation would threaten his mother’s medical license. They put her into a cold shower to revive her.
A second witness at the same party saw Mehta-Paul passed out in the shower and said she never regained consciousness when he left the party later, according to records.
After her disappearance, police found her home abandoned and one of her cars missing. They were unable to locate her body despite the use of ground penetrating sonar and cadaver dogs in numerous searches.
Fontaine later claimed to friends and others that his mother recovered and left the United States for her home country, India, but police said there is no evidence she ever used her passport, credit cards or accessed her bank account since her disappearance. He later told authorities he didn’t think his mother was in India, police said.
Police allege she was last seen alive March 21, 2011, the day she and her son argued over his habit of keeping windows in her house open during cold weather and running up her heating bill.
Police allege she told a friend shortly before her disappearance that she was planning to kick her son out of the house and take him to a homeless shelter.
She unexpectedly failed to come to work the next day, and she did not have contact with any of her co-workers again.
Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Fontaine five days after his mother’s disappearance trying to enter Mexico on foot near the border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico. He was carrying a license plate from his mother’s missing vehicle.
The prosecutor’s office charged Fontaine in late 2011 with fraudulently selling one of his mother’s vehicles without the permission of the guardian of his mother’s estate by forging ownership papers to falsely identify himself as the chief financial official of PMP, a health care corporation his mother started.
He pleaded guilty to forgery and served several years in a state prison before moving to Las Vegas.