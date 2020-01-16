PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Valparaiso man faces criminal charges after allegedly swinging at his mother and repeatedly punching his stepfather because he was upset over his missing cell phone, according to police.
Police said Matthew Tressler was traveling in a vehicle with his parents shortly before noon Wednesday when asked to borrow his mother's cell phone in an attempt to locate his own missing phone.
When he became disrespectful, his parents asked for the phone back and he refused, police said. After the vehicle was pulled over, his mother approached him and he allegedly punched at her.
His stepfather then asked for the phone and Tressler said "if you want the phone come get it," according to the report. When the father reached for the phone, Tressler allegedly punched him in the face resulting in them both falling to the ground and Tressler repeatedly punching his father.
When police arrived, they said the stepfather had a "golf ball size lump" on the side of his head and multiple red marks on his face.
Tressler charged aggressively at his stepfather while police were present and slipped in the mud, dragging an officer down with him, according to the report. Tressler continued to pull toward his stepfather and made multiple attempts to pull away from officers while yelling at his stepfather, police said.
Tressler, who was taken into custody, reportedly told police his stepfather confronted him and the two got into a fight.
"Matthew admitted to having anger issues and that sometimes he just goes off," police said.
He faces misdemeanor counts of battery with injury and disorderly conduct, police said.
Amy Elizabeth Parry
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 58 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000103
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Andrew Ryan Garten
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Imlay, MI Booking Number: 2000109
Charges: Felony dealing MJ/hash/salv
Anthony Michael Webber
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000056
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Anthony Philip Williams
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000078
Charges: Felony fraud
Anthony Robert Williams
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000049
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Charles Irvin Edwards
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000106
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Damon Anthony Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Merrilville Booking Number: 2000120
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Darrin Pellot Tullos
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Sturgis, MI Booking Number: 2000118
Charges: Felony identity deception
David Wayne Cooper
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000121
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Derek Patrick Dougherty
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000059
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Dillan Peter De Haas
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2000055
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Dominique Steven Bray
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000108
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donald Gene Martin II
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000096
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donnell Lamont Manson
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000066
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jefferey Lee Owens
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000088
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jose Jorge Castaneda
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000092
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Joseph Pedro Gonzales
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000105
Charges: FelonyMV/OWI prior
Katherine Marie Burdett
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000039
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Kristen Davina Barry-Good
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 42 Residence: Upper Arlings, OH Booking Number: 2000047
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Kyle Richard Allen
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2000093
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Lee Edward Robinson
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Lee Edward Robinson Booking Number: 2000043
Charges: Felony forgery
Lorenzo Gibbons
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 20000111
Charges: Felony forgery
Meghan Elizabeth Mendoza
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000079
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Nicholas James Horton
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000029
Charges: Felony robbery
Nicholas James Kabella
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000046
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Philip James Stewart
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Wheeler Booking Number: 2000125
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000076
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Ramon G Verduzco
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 74 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000034
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/ BAC .15%
Raul Verduzco
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000054
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Richard Frank Petrie
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000067
Charges: Felony MV/OWI Prior
Richard John Shoback Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000090
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Richard Matthew Farmer
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000072
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Robert Vincent Gale Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000104
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Samantha Nadean Putz
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000097
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Sonny Shawn Taylor
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000074
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Timothy James Graden
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000031
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Timothy Thomas Gleason
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000044
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Tina Marie Delph
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000065
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Victor Valentine Young
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000085
Charges: Felony domestic battery
