{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Valparaiso man faces criminal charges after allegedly swinging at his mother and repeatedly punching his stepfather because he was upset over his missing cell phone, according to police.

Police said Matthew Tressler was traveling in a vehicle with his parents shortly before noon Wednesday when asked to borrow his mother's cell phone in an attempt to locate his own missing phone.

When he became disrespectful, his parents asked for the phone back and he refused, police said. After the vehicle was pulled over, his mother approached him and he allegedly punched at her.

His stepfather then asked for the phone and Tressler said "if you want the phone come get it," according to the report. When the father reached for the phone, Tressler allegedly punched him in the face resulting in them both falling to the ground and Tressler repeatedly punching his father.

When police arrived, they said the stepfather had a "golf ball size lump" on the side of his head and multiple red marks on his face.

Tressler charged aggressively at his stepfather while police were present and slipped in the mud, dragging an officer down with him, according to the report. Tressler continued to pull toward his stepfather and made multiple attempts to pull away from officers while yelling at his stepfather, police said.

Tressler, who was taken into custody, reportedly told police his stepfather confronted him and the two got into a fight.

"Matthew admitted to having anger issues and that sometimes he just goes off," police said.

He faces misdemeanor counts of battery with injury and disorderly conduct, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.