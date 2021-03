South Haven man molested 5-year-old girl, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old South Haven man was taken into custody Saturday on accusations of molesting a 5-year-old girl, according to county police.

Jordan Henderson-Sullivan faces felony counts of child molesting and vicarious sexual gratification with a child under the age of 14, court records show.

Police said they were contacted in late July by a Michigan state trooper, who reported a possible sexual offense involving Henderson-Sullivan.

The potential abuse was discovered in Michigan while the girl was visiting family members, Porter County police said.

The girl had physical symptoms and described how Henderson-Sullivan had been sexually abusing her, according to police.

He is being held without bond and is expected to appear this week before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.