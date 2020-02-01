South Haven woman pleads guilty to molesting teenage boy

VALPARAISO — A South Haven woman pleaded guilty Friday to having sex with an underage boy seven years ago.

Kristin Armstrong, 34, appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey W. Clymer to forgo her right to a jury trial, which had been set to begin March 2.

She told the judge she signed a plea agreement with the Porter County prosecutor’s office in which she would avoid prison in return for her admission to the charge of child molesting.

She could have faced a sentence of more than 20 years in prison if convicted of all the felony counts she was charged with in 2016.

Her attorney, Mark A Chargualaf, said under the terms of the agreement, she would be placed on probation for a term of 10 years and have to maintain a lifetime registry as a sex offender.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp said the victim in the case had been advised of the terms of the agreement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clymer said he will decide March 20 whether to accept the terms of the agreement and, if so, sentence her.

Armstrong admitted she performed oral sex on a child under the age of 14 between June 1, 2012, and May 31, 2013.