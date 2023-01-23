 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

South Shore employee charged with copper wire theft

  • Updated
  • 0

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged an employee of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District with stealing copper wire from the district, which operates the South Shore Line.

Kevin D. Woods, of Michigan City, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft after an investigation by the Indiana State Police. 

ISP said Monday that it had been asked in early December by the NICTD Police Department to investigate a theft of copper wire it believed had been committed by an employee.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

"During the investigation, it was determined that an employee was on video removing a spool of wire from a storage area without authorization," according to ISP. "The wire was placed into the bed of a truck that is owned by NICTD. That truck also was equipped with a GPS monitoring device." 

ISP said the GPS report showed that the vehicle stopped at Woods' residence in Michigan City on the day of the theft. 

People are also reading…

During its investigation, ISP said it discovered that Woods had made three subsequent deposits at a LaPorte County auto yard for copper totaling 241 pounds in weight, for which Woods was paid $531 in total.

Woods was arrested Friday and booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

Kevin D. Woods

Kevin D. Woods

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are Neptune and Uranus different colors?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts