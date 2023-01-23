South Shore employee charged with copper wire theft

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged an employee of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District with stealing copper wire from the district, which operates the South Shore Line.

Kevin D. Woods, of Michigan City, faces a Level 6 felony charge of theft after an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

ISP said Monday that it had been asked in early December by the NICTD Police Department to investigate a theft of copper wire it believed had been committed by an employee.

"During the investigation, it was determined that an employee was on video removing a spool of wire from a storage area without authorization," according to ISP. "The wire was placed into the bed of a truck that is owned by NICTD. That truck also was equipped with a GPS monitoring device."

ISP said the GPS report showed that the vehicle stopped at Woods' residence in Michigan City on the day of the theft.

During its investigation, ISP said it discovered that Woods had made three subsequent deposits at a LaPorte County auto yard for copper totaling 241 pounds in weight, for which Woods was paid $531 in total.

Woods was arrested Friday and booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Larry Phillips Jr. Silvano Martinez-Seiber Adam Fredenburg Joshua Resetar Lovie Grace Jayden Fogus Shikyra Boyd Chessidy Walker Ashley Arndt Bryan Parish Brian Thomas Bobby Armstrong Jr. Oshae Hampton Michael Munson Shawn Shirley Christina Stantz David McDaniel Michael Robinson Jr. Daniel Ward Brandon Miller Joshua Royal Rickey Bentley Jr. Matthew Rancatore Frank Rogers Magan Bradford Andre Curry Joshua Edwards James Dilts Cameron Overbeck Armando Sanchez Corde Williamson Ronnie Cislo Lucas Bennet Amber Saylor Roosevelt Jackson Hiawatha Wright Paige Leeks Trenton Strawmier Jessie Maupin Amber Collins Jacqueline Huerta-Salazar Kristi Cooper Qmarion Fisher Jeffery Glancy Jr. Machelle Wooddall Robert Meegan Ravin Patel Debra Wright