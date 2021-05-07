South Shore to bus passengers between Gary, Michigan City and South Bend

CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line announced it will be busing passengers between its South Bend, Michigan City and Gary stations beginning Monday and continuing through May 21.
The busing is scheduled to facilitate preconstruction of double track work, the train service said.
"Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Gary Metro," the South Shore Line stated. "Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the station and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station."
No bikes will be allowed on the buses during this period, and service will be suspended to Beverly Shores and Hudson Lake.
The Michigan City 11th Street Station was temporarily closed May 1.
