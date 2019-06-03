The South Shore Line announced it will periodically bus weekday passengers this spring and summer between the Carroll Avenue station in Michigan City and the South Bend Airport.
The busing, which will take place June 10 through June 14, is being done because of work on the train tracks and overhead wire.
The buses will arrive and depart in coordination with the published Monday-Friday train schedule, according to the South Shore.
Busing availability at the South Bend Airport will be limited, therefore the service recommends that westbound passengers board at Carroll Avenue Station or other western stations.
Bus service to and from Hudson Lake will not be available during this time, according to the South Shore. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at the Carroll Avenue station.
Westbound trains 422 and 424, and eastbound train 401, which run exclusively between South Bend and Michigan City, will be cancelled during the busing.
Train service between Michigan City and Chicago will operate as scheduled.