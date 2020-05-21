WATCH NOW: One of several Southlake Mall fights caught on video

HOBART — A series of fights have happened at Southlake Mall this week since it reopened Monday, including one that led to arrests, one that led to a police call without charges and one that police were not called to.
A viral video of one of the brawls surfaced on social media, showing multiple people hitting, kicking and pushing each other. A shopper named Tayy Mone Simpson was at Southlake Mall on Wednesday when she saw a fight between multiple people break out outside of a store and then disperse. She took a video and posted it on Facebook, which has since been shared more than 2,000 times as of Thursday evening.
Tuesday fight
Hobart police did not have a record of the Wednesday fight, but do have two other police reports of fights that happened earlier this week.
Four women were arrested following a fight in the mall on Tuesday, where a woman was allegedly attacked.
Those arrested include three Chicago women and one Hammond woman, who face possible charges including theft, possession of marijuana, battery and disorderly conduct, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.
The women were transported to the Lake County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Lake County prosecutor’s office. The identities and mugshots of the women are being withheld, pending formal criminal charges being filed.
At 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, a Hobart officer responded to a report of several people fighting at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall. When the officer arrived, he saw four women exiting the main entrance and walking east through the parking lot.
When he went inside the store, a woman who had a bloody nose told him, “Those four out there jumped me.” Another officer arriving on scene shortly after stopped the four women to speak with them.
Before the fight, the injured woman and her fiance were getting ready to leave and started walking toward the exit. She then accidentally bumped into another woman, who instantly became irate and began shouting obscenities toward the couple, the police report said.
The couple continued to walk to the store exit and the man turned to throw a drink toward the woman and three other women who were also verbally berating the couple. None of them were struck, police said.
The group continued to follow the couple, and one of them charged the woman and punched her in the nose, police said. The other women in the group joined in, allegedly punching the woman and pulling her hair.
When the man saw one of the women grabbing his fiancee by the throat, he attempted to intervene but was hit in the face, police said. Fearing for his fiancee’s safety, he threw a punch at the first woman who had attacked, in hopes he could free his fiancee, police said.
During the fight, the attacked woman told police she dropped her iPhone and one of the women took it. The couple and group separated, and the four women left while the couple stayed at the mall waiting for police.
The officers said the victim, in addition to a bloody nose, had scratch marks and a cut on her right knee. The man had bruising and a cut under his eye and the couple refused medical attention at the scene.
When the officer asked the woman if she lost consciousness while being attacked, she responded, “I felt like I was going to pass out. I really couldn’t breathe.”
Upon watching business surveillance footage, an officer saw the situation play out, matching what the couple had reported, police said. In addition, an employee who saw the fight gave a statement to the police that also matched the couple’s account.
The officer who stopped the group of women leaving the mall said as he tried to get a statement from them, they continued to be belligerent. As the officer made several attempts to calm them down, he was unable to get a full statement.
All four women were then placed in temporary wrist restraints. The officer was able to recover the victim’s phone, which one of the women was concealing in her pants. He also found a bag of marijuana in the purse belonging to one of the attackers, police said.
Monday fight
Hobart officers were also called to the mall Monday at 3:30 p.m. because two groups of teenagers were arguing in the mall and were told to leave.
However, the group of teens proceeded into the Sears parking lot and continued to cause a disturbance. An officer told the group to leave the property and they did, leaving freely on their own.
Gonzales said at this time, Hobart officers are scheduled to work shifts at the mall on Friday evenings and Saturdays for now.
