Special judge appointed in murder case of prominent Hobart attorney T. Edward Page

CROWN POINT — A special judge has been appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court to preside over the murder case against William “Bill” Landske, who is charged with shooting defense attorney T. Edward Page.

Judge Rex W. Kepner of the Benton County Circuit Court was appointed special judge for Landske in an order from the high court filed Thursday in Lake County, court records state. The request for a special judge came from Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas, the order states.

A formal appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Landske, 83, is charged with murder on allegations he shot Page, 64, the morning of Aug. 15 at the attorney's home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street in Hobart, court records state. 

Landske told authorities he shot Page because he was angry the attorney had not done work on his late wife's taxes. Landske is the husband of deceased state Sen. Sue Landske.

Landske had signed over his power of attorney to his children the day before the shooting, records state. His daughter told police they had spoken with Page about placing their father in adult protective services.

Page had filed a letter of retirement with the Lake County Public Defender's Office the day before his death. He planned on pursuing senior judging and teaching.

A memorial service for Page is scheduled for Saturday. 

