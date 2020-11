Special judge to be appointed for legal clash between Lake council and commissioners

CROWN POINT — Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott has recused herself from the separation-of-powers legal battle between the Lake County Council and the Lake County commissioners.

In an order dated Monday, McDermott said she cannot preside over the case due to an unspecified conflict of interest, or the appearance of a conflict.

Her recusal means the council and commissioners have one week to agree on a special judge to hear the case.

Or, a special judge will be appointed on a rotating basis from the roster of eligible Lake County judicial officers.

The unprecedented lawsuit between the legislative and executive branches of Lake County government will determine whether the council or commissioners are entitled to manage millions of dollars in county government contracts.

Judge McDermott recusal in Lake County Council v. Lake County Commissioners

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.