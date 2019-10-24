CROWN POINT — Two organizations that assist children and adults with special needs can seek to recover civil damages against John F. Kmetz, a Lake Circuit Court judge has ruled.
Kmetz, of Merrillville, pleaded guilty in 2017 to stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits the Hunky Hollow Athletic Club and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana.
The nonprofits' attorney, Anthony Ashford, said an Oct. 23 order by Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott grants a motion for partial summary judgment, giving the organizations the chance to recover up to three times the amount that Kmetz stole from them.
Victims of crimes can recover up to the three times the amount of damages in civil proceedings, under Indiana law, Ashford said.
Kmetz, 81, was the treasurer for Hunky Hollow and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana, also known as the Center for Possibilities, when the theft occurred. The nonprofits discovered the theft in November 2015.
Records show the nonprofits settled a claim relating to the theft with their insurer after felony charges were brought against Kmetz. It is believed Kmetz stole $71,508.34 from the two groups based on a review of bank records, unauthorized checks, ATM withdrawals and purchases.
In Kmetz's separate criminal case, he said at an September 2017 sentencing hearing that he could pay $12,693 in restitution owed to Hunky Hollow within a year of his sentencing date.
Based on that assurance, the judge agreed to sentence Kmetz to four years of probation. But the judge warned Kmetz he could face prison if he did not make significant payments within a year.
In the criminal case, prosecutors attempted to revoke his probation for failure to pay in July 2018, but the judge allowed him to remain free from jail while he continues paying.
In March, the court ordered he begin paying a minimum of $250 per month, and that, should he miss a payment, the probation office can request a warrant for his arrest, records show. Records do not indicate any warrants have been issued for Kmetz's arrest.
A evidentiary hearing to determine damages in the civil case is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 7 in Judge McDermott's courtroom.
Last year, Cary Brooks, vice president of Hunky Hollow, told The Times that Kmetz "damn near ruined the organization."
Kmetz was treasurer for two decades at the two groups that raise money from the public to provide day care, therapy and educational programs for children and adults with disabilities.
Those organizations’ officials removed him in the fall of 2015 after a routine review of bank records indicated Kmetz withdrew $110,000 over seven years. His withdrawals included money for his trips to a hotel in Shipshewana, Indiana, and a casino.