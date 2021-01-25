Special prosecutor approved in criminal cases against Porter County attorney

VALPARAISO — A suspended attorney, facing multiple charges of illegally reaching out to family members following a divorce, was granted the right Monday to a special prosecutor.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer appointed the special prosecutor in the case against Timothy Vojslavek.
Defense attorney Mitch Peters argued that before taking over as Porter County prosecutor, Gary Germann was serving as temporary judge and issued the original no-contact order in Vojslavek's divorce.
Vojslavek since has posted "significantly and disparagingly" on social media about Germann "to which Mr. Germann takes offense."
In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Peters requested the special prosecutor.
Clymer granted the motion and left it up to the prosecutor's office to work out its replacement.
The judge also agreed Monday to recall the warrant from Vojslavek's most recent charge.
Vojslavek, who remains out of jail on a $5,000 cash bond from his prior case, now faces a second felony charge based on accusations of sending an email Nov. 26 to a family member in violation of a protective order.
He faces felony and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy from earlier cases, according to court records.
In initially seeking to have Vojslavek released on the prior $5,000 bond, Peters told the court in a motion that alleged contacts by his client "center around his desire to establish a relationship with his children following an emotionally contentious divorce."
The alleged action is not violent and Vojslavek believes bond ordered in his earlier case is excessive and vindictive, Peters wrote.
Vojslavek's case drew attention in late November when he turned himself in at the Porter County Jail in one of his cases involving both the judge he attempted to unseat 12 years earlier and the candidate who succeeded in the task earlier that month.
Vojslavek surrendered to the jail on an order from then-Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 29 by Democrat Chidester, who fought off a reelection challenge from Republican Vojslavek in 2008.
Republican Christopher Buckley, who succeeded in replacing Chidester at the start of the year, jumped in to represent Vojslavek and filed a motion the day before the Nov. 3 election seeking a different courtroom for the case, court records show.