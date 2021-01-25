Special prosecutor approved in criminal cases against Porter County attorney

In initially seeking to have Vojslavek released on the prior $5,000 bond, Peters told the court in a motion that alleged contacts by his client "center around his desire to establish a relationship with his children following an emotionally contentious divorce."

The alleged action is not violent and Vojslavek believes bond ordered in his earlier case is excessive and vindictive, Peters wrote.

Vojslavek's case drew attention in late November when he turned himself in at the Porter County Jail in one of his cases involving both the judge he attempted to unseat 12 years earlier and the candidate who succeeded in the task earlier that month.

Vojslavek surrendered to the jail on an order from then-Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 29 by Democrat Chidester, who fought off a reelection challenge from Republican Vojslavek in 2008.