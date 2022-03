Special prosecutor says he was overly fair to sheriff, urges judge to deny motion to dismiss

CROWN POINT — The special prosecutor in a case against Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in court filings Thursday he repeatedly reminded a grand jury of its independence and asked a judge to deny the sheriff's motion to dismiss his indictment.

In a separate filing, Special Judge Jeryl Leach granted Martinez's request to stay a comprehensive search of a cellphone seized Tuesday.

Leach is slated to hear arguments Monday from Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and defense attorneys Paul Stacci and Michael Woods on the sheriff's motions to dismiss and to prohibit or limit a comprehensive search of the sheriff's Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone.

The defense said a search warrant for the sheriff's phone was overly broad and should be limited to Sept. 18 and 19, the dates pertinent to allegations that led to the sheriff's indictment on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges.

Martinez is accused of driving at speeds of up to 50 mph over the speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville and not stopping for two Crown Point officers, who were chasing his unmarked Jeep TrackHawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The sheriff denied the charges and said the indictment doesn't prohibit him from holding office. A jury trial is currently set to begin April 11. If convicted of a felony, he would be automatically removed from office.

In his response to the sheriff's motion to dismiss, Levco wrote neither he nor an Indiana State Police commander who testified before the grand jury violated the state's grand jury statute or Martinez's constitutional due process rights.

In their motion, Stracci and Woods accused Levco and the police commander of unduly influencing "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of the grand jury proceedings.

The alleged imposition on the grand jurors' will or independent judgment was so "flagrant," a dismissal of the indictment is required, the defense attorneys wrote.

Stracci and Woods took issue with Levco's statement to grand jurors that he "would be embarrassed to go in front of a jury with simply a speeding charge."

Levco said the grand jury statute requires a prosecutor to identify each offense the target of an investigation is alleged to have committed.

Levco said he told grand jurors he was looking at reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, but — to Martinez's benefit — he deferred to them multiple times while discussing possible charges.

He said, "You can do what you want to do," and, "If you do it, I'll pursue it," and, "But my thought would be — ultimately this is your decision."

Levco wrote he did not tell grand jurors they should not consider a speeding infraction.

Not only did Levco remind grand jurors of their independence on the potential choice of a speeding infraction, he also told them several times they could choose not to indict the sheriff, he wrote.

He also "imposed a higher standard of proof" on himself than is required in a grand jury proceeding, he said.

"And one of the reasons I took this case to the grand jury is, I'm not interested in getting an indictment if you think it's just barely probable that he's guilty of these charges," Levco told grand jurors. "Because if you do charge him, I'm going to go ahead with it, and I want to feel like there's some legitimate chance of proving him guilty at trial. ... I mean I will be trying to present it as fairly as I can, and if you don't think he's very, very, very probably guilty, then I wouldn't want you to charge him."

Levco told grand jurors he would accept whatever decision they reached, and that he wanted them to do what they though was right, he said.

The special prosecutor also allowed Stracci to address the grand jury on Martinez's behalf, which undermines the sheriff's claims that the grand jury process was unfair, Levco wrote.

Rather than interfering with Martinez's right to a detached and neutral atmosphere, "the special prosecutor was overly fair to the defendant by telling the grand jurors they could disregard his tendered criminal offenses and indict on a lesser infraction," Levco wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.