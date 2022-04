Special prosecutors urge judge to deny sheriff's request to certify appeal

CROWN POINT — Special prosecutors in the case against Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asked a judge this week to deny the sheriff's motion to certify an interlocutory appeal, reiterating their position that a grand jury was conducted fairly and warning a dismissal would accomplish nothing but further delay.

Special Judge Jeryl Leach set a hearing on the matter for 2 p.m. April 27.

Martinez is seeking Leach's permission to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals to review Leach's previous decision not to dismiss Martinez's indictment. If Leach grants Martinez's motion, the higher court still would have to agree to review the case.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, accused Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander of unduly influencing "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of grand jury proceedings in January.

The alleged imposition on the grand jurors' will or independent judgment was so "flagrant" that a dismissal of the indictment is required, the defense attorneys said.

In a response, Levco and co-counsel David Thomas wrote Martinez's motion for an appeal should be denied because "there is virtually no chance an appellate court will agree" with Martinez that the grand jury was conducted unfairly.

"While the defense could try to prevent a refiling of charges if an appellate court dismissed these charges, the most likely result of such a dismissal is the immediate refiling of (at least) these charges," the prosecutors wrote. "In that case, the only thing that would be accomplished is another delay in a case the defense originally claimed they wanted to be tried as soon as possible."

The sheriff is accused of driving at speeds of up to 50 mph over the speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September and not stopping for two Crown Point police officers, who were chasing his unmarked Jeep Trackhawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The chase ended when the driver, later identified in court records as Martinez, turned on his own emergency lights and the officers backed off without stopping him, Crown Point police said.

Stracci told Leach during a January hearing that Martinez wanted to move the case forward as quickly as possible so the sheriff would not be "further prejudiced" in terms of the upcoming primary election.

Leach initially set a trial for April, but Stracci asked in March for a continuance because the defense was still waiting for responses to its subpoenas.

Leach rescheduled Martinez's trial to begin Aug. 15.

