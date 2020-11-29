SPECIAL REPORT: Sex offenses thrive in COVID-19's shadow, authorities say

CROWN POINT — The COVID-19 pandemic is effectively switching off an important spotlight in detecting child sex abuse, region and national authorities say.
Interaction of schoolchildren with teachers, guidance counselors and others in the school system is a common way in which child sex abuse cases are detected and reported.
But as many schools implement e-learning to slow the spread of COVID-19, cases of abuse normally reported by school personnel are dropping because the tell-tale signs often don't show through a computer screen on a Zoom lesson.
Meanwhile, as the move to virtual education has left thousands of Hoosiers students without that support system, the shut-in effect of sheltering in place and at-home learning has hastened rises in abuse, authorities say.
A national crisis
Camille Cooper, vice president of public policy at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, said RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence group, saw a significant spike this past March in the number of children seeking help for sex abuse through their online hotline. About 53% of visitors to RAINN's online hotline were minors alleging sex abuse — the most in the hotline’s history.
At the same time, reports from mandated reporters, such as doctors and teachers, to state child services departments declined dramatically across the U.S. as children swapped in-school classroom seats for computer screens at home, in some cases with their alleged parental abusers, Cooper said.
“What happened overnight is that states enacted stay-at-home orders, and children literally immediately lost all of their access to their support systems, theirs teachers, their counselors, friends, coaches, the people that they trust and might use as resource to disclose to,” Cooper said.
Still, the surge in abuse reports through her agency's hotline has not slowed, she said, with the worst wave of pandemic now in full swing.
One in five of the children who reached RAINN through the online hotline were connected to 911, signaling they were in immediate distress and needed crisis intervention in that moment, Cooper said.
“The descriptions they were giving the hotline staff were that the abuse, now that they were stuck at home with their abusers, was more frequent and more severe,” Cooper said.
The Chicago Children's Advocacy Center, a nonprofit coordinator of front-line responders to child abuse, notes, as do many sexual abuse efforts, that most child victims know their offenders well before the abuse occurs. It's regularly a member of the child's family and/or household.
So COVID-19 has created a perfect storm of children shut-in with abusers and without the lifeline contact of teachers or counselors who often detect and report the abuse, several child advocacy experts say.
Dangers of social media
But some local experts worry COVID-19 also is creating an environment in which sexual predators, not just offenders familiar with the victims, can thrive.
As education/outreach coordinator with the Highland-based Fair Haven group, Shana Robertson teaches Lake County K-12 students about sex abuse education, body safety, cyberbullying and harassment.
The curriculum is mandated in all Indiana schools, thanks to Erin’s Law enacted in 2017. However, not all school districts are comfortable with teaching this critical subject online, and most districts have, once again, suspended in-classroom teaching due to COVID-19 surges.
2020 could arguably be seen as the most critical time to teach this subject to children as they are cut off from their usual support systems and trusted mentors in public schools, and instead left to their own devices — computer devices, that is.
“We thought they were on technology a lot before. Now it’s even more so,” Robertson said. “With COVID, it really makes me concerned that we didn’t do enough over the years to prepare them for this, when most of them are learning online, getting their entertainment online and doing their research online. And, predators, they know where kids go. That makes it challenging, especially with the rise of sex trafficking and child exploitation."
Erin’s Law curriculum teaches age-appropriate techniques to help children recognize and report sex abuse in person and online.
The program also trains school personnel about child sex abuse and shares with parents and guardians the warning signs of abuse, along with support and resources.
Sexting, gut instincts
Support Local Journalism
Robertson said she often tries to remind teenagers in middle and high school that “sexting” — or sending or receiving sexually explicit images of themselves, girlfriends or boyfriends, if underage — is considered transmission of child pornography.
But there are other dangers on the internet: Adults posing on social media as teens to gain the trust of others, seeking out sexual images and later using those as extortion or to manipulate underage victims.
She said parents can institute all the child device and phone locks they have at their fingertips, but children, especially teens, will learn their way around those measures.
Robertson said parents should listen to their gut instincts and check in if they suspect someone is interacting with their children online inappropriately.
“If they think something’s going on, there probably is,” she said.
Pre-pandemic, Robertson would teach the curriculum in the classroom, over a three-day period, and build relationships with students before introducing more sensitive subjects like sex abuse education.
Because of the pandemic, Robertson said she’s been given permission to livestream the courses to K-12 students.
But a virtual learning environmental is far from ideal, and not all school districts are comfortable with that approach, she said.
“A lot of schools are trying to figure out, ‘OK, well, what can we do?' Because we have this program, which is fantastic, but there has to be engagement with the students. There has to be that opportunity to see, ‘Are they understanding this message?’ And doing that in person is the best way to do it, especially for elementary kids,” Robertson said.
Last year, she taught about 3,500 students in Lake County. She expects she will end 2020 teaching about half that because of the pandemic.
The education Robertson provides was mandated by legislation that was championed by nonprofits, Fair Haven and others. Leading that charge was Northwest Indiana Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who established his anti-sex abuse "No More Secrets" campaign while serving as North Township's elected trustee.
The campaign, which went into area schools and raised awareness about child sex abuse beginning in 2017, ultimately prompted 73 children to came forward and disclose abuse. The children were provided access to mental health, therapy and the involvement of child protection services when needed.
Mrvan said his ""No More Secrets" campaign gave a voice to silent survivors and allowed them to build a network of support.
"We had those tough, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations about how predators push boundaries. Adults want you to keep secrets from loved ones, and that's not appropriate. We let children know there are trusted adults in a school system that they can turn to. They are not alone," Mrvan said.
He said he hopes to work closely with groups like RAINN, Fair Haven, Prevent Child Abuse of Indiana and Lake County on federal legislation aimed at improving protections for children faced with sex abuse — especially in the COVID-19 era.
Ripple effect
Jessica Arnold, an attorney with the Lake County prosecutor's Special Victims Unit, said while certain abuse typically flagged by mandated reporters is going undetected with schools going remote, detectives have seen cases of domestic violence and child and adult sex abuse skyrocket during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the stress of COVID is making hardships on everyone in the house. We’re hearing from a lot of domestic victims, either someone’s lost their job, they don’t have day care,” Arnold said. “The person being battered, they want their abuser out of jail because they need that income and their help. It’s not safe for them, it’s not safe for the kids involved, but they almost feel like, ‘Where do you turn for the resources?’”
The all-female Special Victims Unit that Arnold is a part of handles reports of crimes involving sex offenses or intimate partner violence before charges are filed until the final resolution in court. Sex abuse victims, especially children, need guidance and support as they navigate the complexities of their cases and the criminal justice system, Arnold said.
“You want to give these victims extra attention because what they’ve been through has been horrific. And a lot of times, it’s not a one-time thing. The emotional toll it takes on a victim is unlike many of the property crimes. It’s very intimate, it’s very personal. It’s not something you want to discuss with strangers. You’ve really got to build a relationship with these victims,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has created an additional hardship on victims by stalling the wheels of justice and closure, Arnold said.
Much like early on in the pandemic, Lake County criminal trials recently went on hiatus again as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Region.
All trials are on hold until at least Jan. 4, she said.
“You may be working toward a resolution or toward trial with them (the victims), and they think ‘OK, I’ll finally be able to put this behind me.' And then there’s continuance after continuance, and they still have that over their head, that their abuser isn’t taking responsibility," Arnold said. "I think the finality in some of the cases helps the victims to move forward and be able to stand up to their abuser."
Aaron Saldana
Adrian Jermaine Williams
Anthony Joseph Lamartino
Austin Dallas Williams
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Brandon Daniel Candiano
Brandon Lee Sholes
Casey January
Charles Snyder
Christopher James Oddo
Christopher M. Novak
David Alan Rench
David John Purdue
David WIlliam Hatton
Devonta D. Brewington
Donald William Travis
Douglas Dean Hill
Edwin Richard Deering
Elias Gamaliel Martinez
Fredrick Dwayne Milsap
Jacob Michael Alexander
James Robert Robison
Jamie Edwards Quint
Jascon Edward Wisniewski
Jeffery Knopf
Jesse Anthony Martinez Jr.
John P. Longo Jr.
John Paul Probus
Kenneth Lamar Williams
Kent Joseph Galvan
Kevin William Sanders
Louis Lawrence Johnson
Marlon Rusal Johnson
Matthew Bryan Long
Michael Dewonte Wells
Philip Jason Noak
Richard Linton
Rick Rodriguez
Robert John Zsetenyi
Robert Lee Crocker Jr.
Roy Francis Murphy
Scott Thomas Porta
Stephen James Ullery
Stephen P. Tanner Jr.
Timothy Arthur Hildebrand II
Timothy Eugene Copeland
Todd Kleinhans
Troy J. Turner
Wayne Joseph Schweitzer
Zhavaun Pierre Savado
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.