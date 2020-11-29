SPECIAL REPORT: Sex offenses thrive in COVID-19's shadow, authorities say

The education Robertson provides was mandated by legislation that was championed by nonprofits, Fair Haven and others. Leading that charge was Northwest Indiana Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, who established his anti-sex abuse "No More Secrets" campaign while serving as North Township's elected trustee.

The campaign, which went into area schools and raised awareness about child sex abuse beginning in 2017, ultimately prompted 73 children to came forward and disclose abuse. The children were provided access to mental health, therapy and the involvement of child protection services when needed.