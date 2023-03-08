LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A motorist, nabbed early Wednesday driving 70 mph in a 40-mph zone, was found to be nearly three times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, as well as being in possession of cocaine, Porter County police said.

A county officer said he he clocked the excessive speed of the vehicle around 2:37 a.m. Wednesday along Meridian Road near the former Pines Ski Lodge.

He stopped the vehicle and the driver, Bradley Writt, 25, of Porter, apologized for speeding and said he had consumed three beers, police said.

A test revealed his blood alcohol concentration at .22, which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08, the report says.

Police said they found Writt in possession of a half gram of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

