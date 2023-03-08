LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A motorist, nabbed early Wednesday driving 70 mph in a 40-mph zone, was found to be nearly three times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, as well as being in possession of cocaine, Porter County police said.
A county officer said he he clocked the excessive speed of the vehicle around 2:37 a.m. Wednesday along Meridian Road near the former Pines Ski Lodge.
He stopped the vehicle and the driver, Bradley Writt, 25, of Porter, apologized for speeding and said he had consumed three beers, police said.
A test revealed his blood alcohol concentration at .22, which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08, the report says.
Police said they found Writt in possession of a half gram of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Karson Nowacki
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300909
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Aaron Adelman
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300859
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan Jackson
Arrest date: Feb. 28, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300887
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Benjamin Newbanks
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2300931
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Noe Valle Flores
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300872
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy Lee
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300858
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rita Joseph
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300947
Charges: OWI, felony
Justin Brincko
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300868
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Connor Little
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Union Mills, IN Booking Number: 2300867
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Van Voorhis
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300857
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Terry Doles
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300917
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessica Ochoa
Arrest date: Feb. 28, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2 300897
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kristina Wyrick
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2300908
Charges: Theft, felony
Manuel Nardini
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300855
Charges: Possession Legend Drug, felony
Maria Mendez-Gutierrez
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300946
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennisa Dillahunty
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300876
Charges: OWI, felony
Tonya Purcell
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300864
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lee Gatesman
Arrest date: March 4, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300959
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mark Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300871
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Joan Vazquez
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300860
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Alec Schlyer
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300923
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mark Gipson
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300919
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Gasper
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number: 2300880
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Corey Moreau
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300863
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tanja Izynski
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300907
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dylan Byrt
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300869
Charges: OWI, felony
Darren Kyle
Arrest date: March 4, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300958
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Benjamin Seramur
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300939
Charges: OWI causing serious bodily injury, felony
Patrick Hemphill
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2300922
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Samantha Jarosak
Arrest date: March 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300902
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Theresa Cattani
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2300918
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Troy Deso
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300954
Charges: Operating motor vehicle while being habitual traffic offender, felony
Cody Hamilton
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300877
Charges: OWI, felony
Narquise Housmah
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2300866
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan Stahl
Arrest date: March 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300925
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Trent Nicholas
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300870
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Isbell Jr.
Arrest date: Feb. 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300861
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Beth Ramsey
Arrest date: Feb. 27, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300873
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Vincente Vasquez
Arrest date: March 3, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300941
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
