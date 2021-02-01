Speeding prompted chase that ended with man ramming squads, officers shooting at him, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was formally charged Monday in a pursuit that ended Friday night when he allegedly rammed two police vehicles and officers fired shots at him.

Marcus McAbee, 31, was not hit by officers' bullets but suffered an injury to his right hand, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Indiana State Police Trooper Alan Hamed first spotted McAbee traveling about 100 mph in a 55 mph zone in a black 2020 Chrysler 300 on eastbound Interstate 80/94, about 2 miles east of the state line, records state.

Hamed and a probationary officer gave chase, and the driver — later identified as McAbee — continued speeding east and exited at northbound Broadway, according to court documents.

McAbee continued, turning east on 13th Avenue, south on Virginia Street and west on 25th Avenue. During the chase, McAbee turned off his headlights and taillights, police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department Officer Zachary Norcutt positioned his unmarked black police vehicle at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Broadway as the pursuit approached, and McAbee rammed his Chrysler into the side of the officer's vehicle, records state.