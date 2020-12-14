Speeding stop leads to discovery of high capacity handgun, stolen credit cards, police say

GARY — An Illinois man stopped for driving 98 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on the Borman Expressway in Gary is facing a bevy of criminal charges after police got a look at what he had inside his vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, Darrius D. William Allen, 31, of Harvey, Illinois, was stopped for speeding in an orange Dodge Charger on eastbound Interstate 80-94 near Burr Street shortly after midnight Monday.

During the stop, Trooper Dennis Griffin said he detected a strong odor of alcohol on Allen's breath and Allen subsequently failed several field sobriety tests.

Allen's blood alcohol content later tested at .09%, slightly above the .08% legal limit, police said.

A police inventory of Allen's vehicle led officers to discover a Glock 34 9 mm handgun with a 50-round drum magazine under the front seat.

The magazine was loaded with 47 rounds of ammunition. Two additional 30-round magazines were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Also located in the vehicle were 29 MasterCard credit cards all belonging to different individuals, according to police.