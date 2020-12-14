 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speeding stop leads to discovery of high capacity handgun, stolen credit cards, police say
alert urgent

Speeding stop leads to discovery of high capacity handgun, stolen credit cards, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Speeding stop leads to discovery of high capacity handgun, stolen credit cards, police say

Indiana State Police on Monday found a Glock 34 9mm handgun with a 50 round drum magazine, two additional 30 round magazines, and 29 stolen MasterCard credit cards inside the vehicle of an Illinois man stopped for driving 98 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on the Borman Expressway in Gary.

 Indiana State Police

GARY — An Illinois man stopped for driving 98 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on the Borman Expressway in Gary is facing a bevy of criminal charges after police got a look at what he had inside his vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, Darrius D. William Allen, 31, of Harvey, Illinois, was stopped for speeding in an orange Dodge Charger on eastbound Interstate 80-94 near Burr Street shortly after midnight Monday.

During the stop, Trooper Dennis Griffin said he detected a strong odor of alcohol on Allen's breath and Allen subsequently failed several field sobriety tests.

Allen's blood alcohol content later tested at .09%, slightly above the .08% legal limit, police said.

A police inventory of Allen's vehicle led officers to discover a Glock 34 9 mm handgun with a 50-round drum magazine under the front seat.

The magazine was loaded with 47 rounds of ammunition. Two additional 30-round magazines were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Also located in the vehicle were 29 MasterCard credit cards all belonging to different individuals, according to police.

Police said Allen preliminarily is facing four felony charges: forgery, identity theft, theft and synthetic identity deception, along with three misdemeanors — carrying a handgun without a permit, and two types of operating while intoxicated.

Allen was booked into the Lake County Jail, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts