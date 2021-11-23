Speedy trial set for murder defendant arrested after escape from prisoner transport van

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a motion for a speedy trial Tuesday for a Hammond man accused of escaping last year from a prisoner transport van while the van's driver stopped at a fast-food drive-thru.

Leon Taylor, 23, is scheduled to face a jury during the first week of January on charges he murdered Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, on Nov. 19, 2020, outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.

Taylor has pleaded not guilty to murder and murder in perpetration of robbery in Nitzsche's homicide. He's also facing a firearm enhancement, which could add an additional five to 20 years to a possible sentence if he's convicted of murder.

Taylor also has pleaded not guilty in either other felony cases, including five alleged robberies, and one burglary.

According to charging documents in the murder case, Taylor and an "unidentified" juvenile killed Nitzsche while robbing or attempting to rob him.

Defense attorney Angela Jones asked Judge Natalie Bokota to order the Lake County prosecutor's office to provide her with any information it has about the juvenile.