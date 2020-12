Squirrel lands driver in hot spot with power line, police say

PORTER — A 61-year-old driver was unharmed after striking a utility pole Monday afternoon, but was held captive a short time until emergency officials were able to remove a power line that fell on top of his vehicle, police said.

The LaPorte man said he was driving south on Waverly Road, approaching State Park Road, when a squirrel ran out in front of his 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, according to Porter police.

The driver said when he swerved in an attempt to avoid striking the animal, his vehicle tire caught the edge of the road and he was pulled into the ditch and then struck an electrical utility pole, police said.

The man was unable to leave his vehicle until NIPSCO workers arrived and removed the power line from across the vehicle, police said.

The crash reportedly blocked traffic in the area for a short time.

