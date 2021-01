St. John bank robbed; suspect sought, police say

ST. JOHN — Police are investigating after a bank robbery at Fifth Third Bank.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, a man walked into the bank at 9805 Wicker Ave. and took an undetermined amount of money, according to Roger Patz, spokesman for the St. John Police Department.

The suspect displayed a gun, but it was not drawn or pointed at the teller, Patz said in a news release.

Patz said the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

St. John Police have asked the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team, or GRIT, to assist in the investigation.

There were no injuries. Details will be updated at a later date as they become available.

