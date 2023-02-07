ST. JOHN — A St. John police officer charged with firing a gun at an off-duty Hammond police officer has resigned from the department, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores announced Tuesday.

Word of the resignation came shortly before a meeting where Flores submitted an unknown recommendation concerning officer Philip Fabian to the town's board of safety.

Flores had said Wednesday that Fabian, 33, had been charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. He had been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, the chief said.

Fabian fired multiple shots at the Hammond officer's moving vehicle about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, near the intersection of Cline and 93rd avenues in St. John, according to police.

Fabian claimed the officer "attempted to run into him" while he was on foot in the area investigating a disabled vehicle call, according to court records.

The Hammond officer was in his personal vehicle on his way to work, the records said. Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Department investigated the incident.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. last week said he believes Fabian acted "completely recklessly" in the November incident.

"This officer disproportionately responded to a non-threatening situation with deadly force," McDermott said. "Thankfully, it didn't turn out that way, but it could have."

According to charging documents related to the case, the Hammond officer told detectives he was driving north on Cline Avenue when he saw Fabian's vehicle making what he interpreted as a traffic stop as he turned onto East 93rd Avenue.

The Hammond officer told police he "continued with caution by maintaining a safe speed and moving as far to the right of the roadway as possible, giving the traffic stop plenty of room," according to court documents. He was "looking to check on the officer conducting the traffic stop, but he did not see anyone outside of the vehicles" before he heard shots fired.

Approximately six or seven shots were fired, according to court records, and detectives found bullet holes in the hood and one bullet hole in the lower part of the passenger side windshield.

McDermott said the Hammond officer was handcuffed and detained in the back of a St. John police vehicle in response to the incident.

A Lake County detective said footage from Fabian's body camera shows Fabian inspecting the disabled vehicle parked on the north side of the roadway. As he crosses to the south side of the roadway, the Hammond officer's vehicle can be heard approaching. As the officer's body camera turns toward the vehicle, he withdraws his firearm and fires shots.

The Hammond police officer's car "appears" to slow down as he approaches the area where Fabian was investigating the disabled vehicle, according to the detective's account.

Fabian had been with the St. John Police Department since June. He previously worked as an officer with the East Chicago Police Department, Flores said.

The Hammond officer has been with Hammond police for 13 years, according to McDermott.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Amanda Cunningham Tyanna McDonald James Allen Jerry Wheeler Jr. Christopher Helm Tyler Neely Richard Barge Robert Sobocinski Jaylen White Marianne Garcia Djuro Higi III Candace Hoover Michael O'Reilly Gregory Bowyer II Amanda Wilk Katrina Reillo Tasheena Campbell Ashley Hilton Raquel Steward Donte Goodwin Anthony Peterson Edward Brown Santies Howard Antonio Reyes Jason Kalbac Napoleon Wilson III Mark Castro Rickey Jackson George Stevens Carlos Yanez Jazmine Freeman Jessica Butts Tyshonia Jones Kyran Gibson Demetrius Morris Brenda Keaton Jaleel Sullivan Aaron Cameron Jania Aaron Larry Keller Dionne Crume Cameron Perkins Charlie Vickery Robert Griffiths Michael McIntee Anita Sims