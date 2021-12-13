 Skip to main content
St. John cop saves two children from vehicle in pond after driver fled officers, police say
St. John cop saves two children from vehicle in pond after driver fled officers, police say

st john police photo stock.jpg
Provided

ST. JOHN — St. John police officer Darrell Shaffer is credited with saving the lives of two children Sunday night after jumping into the murky water of a retention pond and pulling the children from a partially submerged vehicle that had plunged into the pond during an alleged police pursuit.

The officer spotted the vehicle in question around 11:25 p.m. at 109th and White Oak avenues after Lake County police reported it had fled during a traffic stop, said Roger Patz, public information officer with the St. John Police Department.

The driver allegedly fled from Shaffer north on Calumet Avenue and then west into Illinois before returning to Indiana on Interstate 94, he said.

"The vehicle tried to exit at Kennedy Avenue but (the driver) lost control of the vehicle because of high speeds," according to police. "The vehicle left the ramp, airborne, plunging into the retention pond."

Shaffer jumped into the water and could see the driver was still seated behind the wheel of the vehicle, Patz said. Shaffer then noticed a child car seat and felt around underwater until he found one child.

"He then felt the leg of a second child and pulled that child above water to safety," Patz said.

Both children are under 5 years old. 

The driver, who was not identified by police, was ordered out of the vehicle and was able to make it to the hood and then to land where she was taken into custody.

"St. John Police Department is extremely proud of Officer Shaffer," Patz said. "He did not hesitate and his actions went above and beyond to save the lives of not one but two children."

Lake County police are reportedly handling the criminal end of the case.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

