St. John dog trainer wins day in court over 2017 cruelty raids

HAMMOND — A federal judge is dismissing a dog owner’s civil rights lawsuit over his arrest on animal cruelty charges.

State prosecutors accused Larry Brodanex, 41, of Chicago Heights, of cruelty to dogs he was training in St. John five years ago but later dropped the charges over a state judge’s ruling that the investigation of Brodanex violated his right to a fair criminal court trial.

Brodanex then sued the Town of St. John, claiming its overzealous investigation caused him mental anguish.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann ruled Thursday that police saw enough indications of animal mistreatment to justify their investigation and confiscation of dogs from Brodanex’s training facility.

Brodanex first rented a business property in the 9600 block of Industrial Drive in St. John in August 2017 to train dogs for security and personal protection.

Shortly afterward, another dog training business in the same industrial park complained to the St. John animal control officer that Brodanex was training dogs without a leash and firing blank pistol shots near dogs.

Brodanex’s defense attorney, Matthew Fech, stated in court papers the blank shots were used to train dogs to perform despite loud noise, much the way hunting dogs are trained.

The suit alleged the animal control officer visited Brodanex’s business Sept. 11, 2017, and became concerned about a strong smell of dog waste.

The animal control officer and St. John police entered Brodanex’s training business that night without a search warrant and removed some dogs.

They raided the facility again Sept. 13, 2017, and Sept. 19, 2017, removing a total of 34 dogs that authorities complained were malnourished or had injuries from neglect.

The Lake County prosecutor then charged Brodanex with nine felony and 34 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Fech successfully argued in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point that St. John police should not have entered Broadanex’s training facility the first time — Sept. 11, 2017 — without first obtaining permission from Brodanex, who had an expectation of privacy.

A state judge ruled the Sept. 11, 2017, raid was a warrantless, improper search and also suppressed all evidence police collected in two later raids. That forced prosecutors to drop the charges against Brodanex.

Fech recently argued in federal court there was a rush to judgment because people wrongly believed that he was involved in dog fighting and the Town of St. John should be held accountable.

Springmann ruled Thursday the warrantless Sept. 11, 2017, search may have sunk the criminal cases but a different legal standard applies in Brodanex’s civil suit against town authorities.

Springmann stated the later police raids Sept. 13, 2017, and Sept. 19, 2017, were “facially valid” and reasonable searches based on the evidence they had seen.

So, Springmann entered summary judgment against Brodanex and in favor of St. John.

Fech said Thursday he is reviewing the new decision for the possibility of an appeal to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.