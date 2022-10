St. John home struck by gunfire, police on scene Wednesday morning

ST. JOHN — Police said they were on scene Wednesday morning at a home in the 9200 block of Drake Drive that had been struck by gunfire overnight.

No injuries were reported, but Public Information Officer Roger Patz said his department was called out to the area around 2:10 a.m. after receiving two reports of gunfire.

"When officers arrived in the area, they did not hear or see anything of a suspicious nature," he said.

Police were then called back out around 7:10 a.m. after a resident found bullet holes in his home, Patz said.

"This remains an open and active investigation," he said.