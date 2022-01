St. John man arrested for narcotics after two-month investigation

ST. JOHN — Lake County Sheriff's Department officers arrested an 18-year-old St. John man for narcotics after a lengthy investigation.

Police swooped in to serve a warrant at a house in the Walden Clearing subdivision at S. Cline Ave. and W. 93rd Avenue on Monday morning.

"At approximately 9 a.m., police officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Team conducted a narcotics search warrant at 7910 W. 92nd Court in St. John, Indiana," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release. "This was the culmination of a two-month investigation."

Police arrested Griffin Spoljoric at the scene.

"Confiscated at this residence were items typically used in the sale and/or distribution of narcotics," Martinez said. "This case remains under investigation. No further details will be released at this time."

